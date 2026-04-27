Azerbaijan team wins European freestyle wrestling title again

The Azerbaijani freestyle wrestling team took first place in the team standings at the European Championship in the Albanian capital Tirana, Report informs.

With 3 gold, 2 silver, and 1 bronze medal over the course of the tournament, the Azerbaijani team scored 152 points and became European champions for the 6th time. Earlier, the Greco-Roman wrestling team achieved a similar result.

Georgia took second place (94 points), and Armenia came in third (73 points).

The Azerbaijani freestyle wrestling team had previously finished first in the team standings at continental championships in 2009, 2017, 2022, 2023, and 2025.

At the same time, the Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers, having won 3 gold, 2 silver, and 1 bronze medal, achieved their best medal haul in Albania in the last 17 years. Back then, in 2009, the freestyle wrestling team won four golds, one silver, and one bronze.

In Tirana, Islam Bazarganov (57 kg), Ali Tcokaev (92 kg), and Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg) became European champions. Turan Bayramov (74 kg) and Arsenii Dzhioev (86 kg) won silver medals, while Jabrail Hajiyev (79 kg) won a bronze medal.

Thus, Azerbaijan, as in 2022 and 2025, completed a golden double by becoming European team champions in both Greco-Roman and freestyle wrestling.