Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Azerbaijan team wins European freestyle wrestling title again

    Individual sports
    • 27 April, 2026
    • 09:33
    Azerbaijan team wins European freestyle wrestling title again

    The Azerbaijani freestyle wrestling team took first place in the team standings at the European Championship in the Albanian capital Tirana, Report informs.

    With 3 gold, 2 silver, and 1 bronze medal over the course of the tournament, the Azerbaijani team scored 152 points and became European champions for the 6th time. Earlier, the Greco-Roman wrestling team achieved a similar result.

    Georgia took second place (94 points), and Armenia came in third (73 points).

    The Azerbaijani freestyle wrestling team had previously finished first in the team standings at continental championships in 2009, 2017, 2022, 2023, and 2025.

    At the same time, the Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers, having won 3 gold, 2 silver, and 1 bronze medal, achieved their best medal haul in Albania in the last 17 years. Back then, in 2009, the freestyle wrestling team won four golds, one silver, and one bronze.

    In Tirana, Islam Bazarganov (57 kg), Ali Tcokaev (92 kg), and Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg) became European champions. Turan Bayramov (74 kg) and Arsenii Dzhioev (86 kg) won silver medals, while Jabrail Hajiyev (79 kg) won a bronze medal.

    Thus, Azerbaijan, as in 2022 and 2025, completed a golden double by becoming European team champions in both Greco-Roman and freestyle wrestling.

    wrestling Azerbaijan Tirana Giorgi Meshvildishvili Turan Bayramov
    Sərbəst güləş üzrə Azərbaycan millisi altıncı dəfə Avropa çempionu olub
    Азербайджанская сборная по вольной борьбе в шестой раз стала чемпионом Европы

    Latest News

    21:28

    PM: Czechia sent four letters to all leaders, to European Commission, Council

    Other
    21:23

    Babiš: Azerbaijan is strategic partner for Czech Republic

    Other
    21:18

    Azerbaijan, China explore freight transport cooperation

    Infrastructure
    21:10

    Ilham Aliyev: There are many things to do in liberated areas of Garabagh and East Zangezur

    Foreign policy
    21:05

    Czech, Azerbaijani leaders send clear message to business communities

    Foreign policy
    20:50

    Andrej Babiš invites Ilham Aliyev to visit Czech Republic

    Foreign policy
    20:33

    Czech Prime Minister: Today's forum will definitely intensify and move forward our cooperation

    Foreign policy
    20:20

    Azerbaijani President: Today we are heavily investing in East-West transport corridor

    Foreign policy
    20:05

    President: We are actively developing the renewable energy sector with huge potential in Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed