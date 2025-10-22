EU allocated almost 178B euros to Ukraine since start of conflict — official

The European Union has already spent almost 178 billion euros for helping Ukraine since the start of the conflict, including 62.3 billion euros allocated for weapons and ammunition, European Commissioner for Economy and Productivity Valdis Dombrovskis told the European Parliament session in Strasbourg, Report informs via TASS.

"In total, the European Union has provided close to 178 billion euros in support since the start of the war. This is much more than any other global partner," he said.

Of them, "62.3 billion [euros] in military assistance measures has been disbursed by the European Union and Member States to date, including through the Peace Facility."

Dombrovskis added that in 2024, G7 countries under the European Union's leadership unlocked 45 billion euros in additional funding for Kyiv. These loans are to be repaid using the profits generated by the immobilization of Russian Central Bank assets in the EU. Of them, over 22 billion euros have already been spent.

However, despite all this aid, Dombrovskis admitted that Ukraine needs additional funding and urged speeding up preparations for expropriating Russian frozen assets under the scheme of the reparations loan.