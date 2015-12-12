EU adds Iraqi Airways to blacklist

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ The European Union added Iraqi Airways to its list of airlines banned from the bloc’s skies and said it would for now hold off from adding carriers from Thailand to its safety blacklist, Report informs referring to the official website of the European Union (EU).

The Wall Street Journal writes, the EU, the bloc’s executive arm, said in its latest review of airline safety that it added the Iraqi carrier over “unaddressed safety concerns.”

Meanwhile, Thai carriers, such as Thai Airways International PCL and Orient Thai Airlines, escaped more bad news as the European Commission didn’t follow the move by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, which this month downgraded Thailand's safety rating.