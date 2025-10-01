Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit

    Ethiopia church accident leaves 36 dead, 200 hurt

    Other countries
    • 01 October, 2025
    • 18:33
    Ethiopia church accident leaves 36 dead, 200 hurt

    Makeshift scaffolding set up at a church in Ethiopia collapsed on Wednesday, killing at least 36 people and injuring more than 200, state media said, Report informs via Al Arabiya.

    District police chief Ahmed Gebeyehu told state media Fana "the number of dead has reached 36 and could increase more," and added that "more than 200 people" had been hurt following the incident in a church in Arerti town, east of the capital Addis Ababa.

    The incident occurred at around 7:45 am in the town of Arerti, roughly 70 kilometers (43 miles) east of the capital, Addis Ababa, when a group was visiting for an annual Virgin Mary festival.

    "Many pilgrims were killed or sustained physical injuries," local official Atnafu Abate told the Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation (EBC), putting the toll at 22 dead and 55 wounded.

    Ethiopia church collapse deaths
    Efiopiyada kilsənin uçması nəticəsində ölənlərin sayı 36-ya çatıb - YENİLƏNİB
    В результате происшествия в церкви в Эфиопии число погибших возросло до 36 человек - ОБНОВЛЕНО

    Latest News

    12:48
    Photo

    Azerbaijan represented at New Silk Road forum held in Kazakhstan

    Infrastructure
    12:48
    Photo

    Ilham Aliyev attends opening ceremony of 7th Summit of European Political Community - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    12:44

    Ilham Aliyev attending opening of plenary session of European Political Community Summit

    Other
    12:29
    Photo

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev meets with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Copenhagen - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    12:28

    Albanian PM hails peace progress between Azerbaijan and Armenia

    Foreign policy
    12:27

    Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders agree to continue contacts

    Foreign policy
    12:19

    Orban: Azerbaijan is EU's 'gold reserve'

    Foreign policy
    12:18
    Photo

    Booby-trap explosive device found in Shusha

    Military
    12:15

    Costa and von der Leyen hail meeting with President Ilham Aliyev as 'constructive'

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed