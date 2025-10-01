Ethiopia church accident leaves 36 dead, 200 hurt

Makeshift scaffolding set up at a church in Ethiopia collapsed on Wednesday, killing at least 36 people and injuring more than 200, state media said, Report informs via Al Arabiya.

District police chief Ahmed Gebeyehu told state media Fana "the number of dead has reached 36 and could increase more," and added that "more than 200 people" had been hurt following the incident in a church in Arerti town, east of the capital Addis Ababa.

The incident occurred at around 7:45 am in the town of Arerti, roughly 70 kilometers (43 miles) east of the capital, Addis Ababa, when a group was visiting for an annual Virgin Mary festival.

"Many pilgrims were killed or sustained physical injuries," local official Atnafu Abate told the Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation (EBC), putting the toll at 22 dead and 55 wounded.