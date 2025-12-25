Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary
    Ambassador: China provided equipment for 216 schools in Nakhchivan

    Foreign policy
    • 25 December, 2025
    • 11:59
    Ambassador: China provided equipment for 216 schools in Nakhchivan

    China actively supports social and educational initiatives in Azerbaijan aimed at improving learning conditions and youth development, Chinese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Lu Mei said at a year-end briefing, Report informs.

    She noted that through the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, China donated Chinese-made electronic equipment to two orphanages in the Khazar district of Baku. As a result, digital classrooms for China-Azerbaijan friendship were created there, helping Azerbaijani youth with disabilities better adapt to the digital age, she said.

    The ambassador also recalled that in November of this year, she attended a ceremony to hand over Chinese-funded distance learning equipment in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. As part of the project, the equipment was provided to 216 schools in Nakhchivan, significantly improving educational conditions for local students.

    Lu Mei emphasized the reciprocal nature of the cooperation. The Azerbaijani side also supported education in remote mountainous areas of China, allocating funds for the construction of a playground for the Second Primary School in Malipo County, Yunnan Province. "The Chinese side remembers this," the diplomat noted.

    According to her, such initiatives are clear examples of the friendship between China and Azerbaijan. The ambassador emphasized that the fruits of cooperation bring tangible benefits to ordinary people in both countries, especially the younger generation, creating a solid foundation for further strengthening public support for the Chinese-Azerbaijani friendship.

    Səfir: Çin Naxçıvanın 216 məktəbini avadanlıqla təmin edib
    Посол: Китай обеспечил оборудованием для обучения 216 школ Нахчывана

