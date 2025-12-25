Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary

    Net profit of Azerbaijan's banking sector rises nearly 10%

    Finance
    • 25 December, 2025
    • 12:31
    Net profit of Azerbaijan's banking sector rises nearly 10%

    In January–November of 2025, Azerbaijan's banking sector earned a net profit of approximately 1.06 billion manats (just under $623 million), marking a 9.6% increase year-on-year, Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

    During the 11-month period, banks' operating income surpassed 6.223 billion manats ($3.66 billion), up 22% compared to the previous year. Operating expenses climbed to nearly 4.522 billion manats (around $2.66 billion), a rise of 27.8%. Allocations to special reserves reached 377.1 million manats (just over $221.8 million), showing a 2% increase. Unexpected expenses amounted to 300,000 manats ($176,470), whereas the same period last year reflected income. Profit tax payments totaled 265.5 million manats (nearly $156.2 million), up 14.3%.

    Azerbaijan COVID-19 banking sector net profit Central Bank CBA
    Azərbaycanın bank sektorunun xalis mənfəəti 10 %-ə yaxın artıb
    Чистая прибыль банковского сектора Азербайджана выросла почти на 10%

    Latest News

    12:59
    Video

    Euronews explains how Baku is reshaping urban mobility around people, not cars

    Multimedia
    12:31

    Net profit of Azerbaijan's banking sector rises nearly 10%

    Finance
    12:19

    Lu Mei: Beijing to continue to cooperate with Baku to implement strategic partnership

    Foreign policy
    12:13

    Ambassador: China to support Azerbaijan in creating regional transport hub

    Infrastructure
    12:11

    Jordan's Crown Prince congratulates Ilham Aliyev on his birthday

    Foreign policy
    12:10

    Lu Mei: Tourist flow from China to Azerbaijan increased 1.5 times since early 2025

    Foreign policy
    12:06

    China provided Azerbaijan with 2M yuan for mine clearance

    Karabakh
    12:02

    Lu Mei: Chinese companies to build renewable energy plants with total capacity of 1,570 MW in Azerbaijan

    Energy
    12:01

    Registration deadline set for WUF13 partner events in Baku

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed