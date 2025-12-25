Lu Mei: Chinese companies to build renewable energy plants with total capacity of 1,570 MW in Azerbaijan

Cooperation between Azerbaijan and China in the field of renewable energy is developing fruitfully, Chinese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Lu Mei said at a year-end briefing, Report informs.

"Several Chinese enterprises have signed documents with Azerbaijan to implement five new energy projects, including photovoltaic power plants and wind power, with a total installed capacity of 1,570 MW. Once commissioned, these projects will double Azerbaijan's renewable energy generation capacity," Mei said.

She added that Azerbaijan's first large-scale wind power project, with a capacity of 240 MW, being implemented by Chinese companies, will be commissioned this year.

The diplomat also noted that private Chinese companies will build a 3 GW solar panel manufacturing facility in the Alat Free Economic Zone, which "will open up significant opportunities for the development of Azerbaijan's high-tech manufacturing industry."