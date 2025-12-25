Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary

    Lu Mei: Chinese companies to build renewable energy plants with total capacity of 1,570 MW in Azerbaijan

    Energy
    • 25 December, 2025
    • 12:02
    Lu Mei: Chinese companies to build renewable energy plants with total capacity of 1,570 MW in Azerbaijan

    Cooperation between Azerbaijan and China in the field of renewable energy is developing fruitfully, Chinese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Lu Mei said at a year-end briefing, Report informs.

    "Several Chinese enterprises have signed documents with Azerbaijan to implement five new energy projects, including photovoltaic power plants and wind power, with a total installed capacity of 1,570 MW. Once commissioned, these projects will double Azerbaijan's renewable energy generation capacity," Mei said.

    She added that Azerbaijan's first large-scale wind power project, with a capacity of 240 MW, being implemented by Chinese companies, will be commissioned this year.

    The diplomat also noted that private Chinese companies will build a 3 GW solar panel manufacturing facility in the Alat Free Economic Zone, which "will open up significant opportunities for the development of Azerbaijan's high-tech manufacturing industry."

    Azerbaijan China Lu Mei
    Лу Мэй: Китайские компании создадут в Азербайджане ВИЭ-станции общей мощностью 1570 МВт

    Latest News

    12:59
    Video

    Euronews explains how Baku is reshaping urban mobility around people, not cars

    Multimedia
    12:31

    Net profit of Azerbaijan's banking sector rises nearly 10%

    Finance
    12:19

    Lu Mei: Beijing to continue to cooperate with Baku to implement strategic partnership

    Foreign policy
    12:13

    Ambassador: China to support Azerbaijan in creating regional transport hub

    Infrastructure
    12:11

    Jordan's Crown Prince congratulates Ilham Aliyev on his birthday

    Foreign policy
    12:10

    Lu Mei: Tourist flow from China to Azerbaijan increased 1.5 times since early 2025

    Foreign policy
    12:06

    China provided Azerbaijan with 2M yuan for mine clearance

    Karabakh
    12:02

    Lu Mei: Chinese companies to build renewable energy plants with total capacity of 1,570 MW in Azerbaijan

    Energy
    12:01

    Registration deadline set for WUF13 partner events in Baku

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed