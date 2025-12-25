Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary

    Jordan's Crown Prince congratulates Ilham Aliyev on his birthday

    Foreign policy
    • 25 December, 2025
    • 12:11
    Jordan's Crown Prince congratulates Ilham Aliyev on his birthday

    Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, Crown Prince of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    "His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Your Excellency,

    On the joyous occasion of Your Excellency's birthday, it gives me great pleasure to extend my sincerest congratulations to you and the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

    Please accept my best wishes for continued health, happiness, and prosperity," the letter reads.

    Jordan Al Hussein bin Abdullah II Crown Prince of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan congratulatory letter President Ilham Aliyev
    İordaniyanın vəliəhd şahzadəsi İlham Əliyevi doğum günü münasibətilə təbrik edib
    Наследный принц Иордании поздравил Ильхама Алиева с днем рождения

    Latest News

    12:59
    Video

    Euronews explains how Baku is reshaping urban mobility around people, not cars

    Multimedia
    12:31

    Net profit of Azerbaijan's banking sector rises nearly 10%

    Finance
    12:19

    Lu Mei: Beijing to continue to cooperate with Baku to implement strategic partnership

    Foreign policy
    12:13

    Ambassador: China to support Azerbaijan in creating regional transport hub

    Infrastructure
    12:11

    Jordan's Crown Prince congratulates Ilham Aliyev on his birthday

    Foreign policy
    12:10

    Lu Mei: Tourist flow from China to Azerbaijan increased 1.5 times since early 2025

    Foreign policy
    12:06

    China provided Azerbaijan with 2M yuan for mine clearance

    Karabakh
    12:02

    Lu Mei: Chinese companies to build renewable energy plants with total capacity of 1,570 MW in Azerbaijan

    Energy
    12:01

    Registration deadline set for WUF13 partner events in Baku

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed