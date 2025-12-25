Jordan's Crown Prince congratulates Ilham Aliyev on his birthday
Foreign policy
- 25 December, 2025
- 12:11
Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, Crown Prince of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Report informs via AZERTAC.
"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Your Excellency,
On the joyous occasion of Your Excellency's birthday, it gives me great pleasure to extend my sincerest congratulations to you and the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
Please accept my best wishes for continued health, happiness, and prosperity," the letter reads.
