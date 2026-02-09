74% of star-rated hotels located in Baku
Tourism
- 09 February, 2026
- 15:18
A total of 283 hotels of various categories operate in Azerbaijan.
According to Report, the country has 23 five-star hotels, 43 four-star hotels, 101 three-star hotels, 84 two-star hotels, and 32 one-star hotels.
Most high-category hotels are located in Baku. The capital has 10 five-star, 26 four-star, 72 three-star, 72 two-star, and 28 one-star hotels.
Thus, the total number of star-rated hotels in Baku stands at 208, accounting for 73.5% of all hotels with a star classification in the country.
Latest News
16:25
Ukraine and France agree on joint weapons productionOther countries
16:22
President of Tajikistan congratulates Ilham Aliyev on receiving Zayed Award for Human FraternityForeign policy
15:52
Azerbaijan implemented 385 projects in liberated territories in 2025Finance
15:47
Azerbaijan sees surge in revenues from almond exports to RussiaBusiness
15:43
Spanish expert: Narratives of some Western media outlets harming peace in South CaucasusForeign policy
15:31
Azerbaijan, Tajikistan mull development of bilateral relationsForeign policy
15:30
Betsy Berns Korn highlights Azerbaijan's strategic importanceForeign policy
15:23
Photo
Azerbaijan, US review potential joint projectsInfrastructure
15:19