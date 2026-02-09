74% of star-rated hotels located in Baku

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Tourism
    • 09 February, 2026
    • 15:18
    A total of 283 hotels of various categories operate in Azerbaijan.

    According to Report, the country has 23 five-star hotels, 43 four-star hotels, 101 three-star hotels, 84 two-star hotels, and 32 one-star hotels.

    Most high-category hotels are located in Baku. The capital has 10 five-star, 26 four-star, 72 three-star, 72 two-star, and 28 one-star hotels.

    Thus, the total number of star-rated hotels in Baku stands at 208, accounting for 73.5% of all hotels with a star classification in the country.

