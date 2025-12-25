Lu Mei: Tourist flow from China to Azerbaijan increased 1.5 times since early 2025

From January to October 2025, the number of Chinese tourists visiting Azerbaijan exceeded 57,000, representing a nearly 50% increase compared to the same period last year, Chinese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Lu Mei said at a year-end briefing, Report informs.

She noted that the significant increase in tourist flow was made possible by the agreement on a mutual visa-free regime.

Lu Mei recalled that the document was signed in April of this year during Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's visit to China.

"As a result of the introduction of a visa-free policy, the number of mutual tourist visits between the two countries continues to grow. This creates favorable conditions for strengthening mutual understanding and humanitarian ties between the peoples of China and Azerbaijan," the diplomat emphasized.