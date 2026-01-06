Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Haber Global highlights President Ilham Aliyev's interview with local TV channels

    Region
    • 06 January, 2026
    • 16:04
    Haber Global highlights President Ilham Aliyev's interview with local TV channels

    Türkiye's Haber Global television channel has prepared a video based on President Ilham Aliyev's interview with Azerbaijani television channels.

    According to Report, the material highlights that the head of state addressed a wide range of key issues, including the historic peace agreement initialed with Armenia, the Zangazur corridor, and the situation in Gaza.

    It emphasizes President Aliyev's statement that the Azerbaijani people will live in conditions of peace in the future.

    The material also notes that during the interview, the president spoke about Azerbaijan's steadily growing influence on the international stage.

    In this context, attention was drawn to President Aliyev's emphasis on the importance of cooperation among member states of the Organization of Turkic States, noting that he pointed to the need to expand such cooperation in the military sphere as well.

    The video material also includes the president's views on reconstruction and development efforts in the liberated territories.

    "Haber Global" Prezident İlham Əliyevin yerli telekanallara müsahibəsi ilə bağlı videomaterial hazırlayıb
    Haber Global подготовил сюжет об интервью президента Ильхама Алиева азербайджанским телеканалам

