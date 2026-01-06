Azerbaijan-Italy intergovernmental commission to convene in Baku

Next week, Baku will host the 6th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Italy Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry told Report.

The ministry stated that the next meeting of the Commission will take place on January 13. Azerbaijan will be represented by Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov as co-chair, while Italy will be represented by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Edmondo Cirielli.

The 5th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Italy Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation was held in Rome on January 14, 2020.

Economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy covers broad areas including energy, industry, education, and reconstruction work. Strategic partnership is maintained between the parties, and Italy supports the development of Azerbaijan's relations with the European Union. Additionally, Italian companies are invited to actively participate in restoration and reconstruction projects in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

Energy cooperation is one of the main pillars of this relationship. In January-October 2025, Azerbaijan exported 7.9 billion cubic meters of natural gas worth $3.88 billion to Italy. This volume represents 38% of Azerbaijan's total natural gas exports. Compared to the same period in 2024, the volume of gas exported to Italy decreased by 2%, but in monetary terms, there was a 19.3% increase.

Looking at economic indicators, Italy maintains its position as Azerbaijan's main trade partner. In January-November 2025, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Italy amounted to $11.24 billion. This figure is 9% higher compared to the same period in 2024 and equals 25.21% of Azerbaijan's total foreign trade turnover.

During this period, exports from Azerbaijan to Italy were $10.8 billion, while imports from Italy to Azerbaijan were $439.4 million. This indicates a 9.7% increase in exports and a 7.1% decrease in imports compared to the same period in 2024.

The main part of the trade turnover consists of crude oil. During the first 11 months of 2025, Azerbaijan exported 12.67 million tons of crude oil worth $6.5 billion to Italy. This represents an increase of 6.2% in monetary terms and 28.5% in volume compared to the same period in 2024.