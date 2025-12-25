China provided Azerbaijan with 2M yuan for mine clearance

China has provided Azerbaijan with 2 million yuan ($284,000) for mine clearance, Chinese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Lu Mei said at a year-end briefing, Report informs.

"Cooperation between China and Azerbaijan is not only mutually beneficial but also benefits the peoples of both countries. As part of the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding on Strengthening Cooperation in Humanitarian Demining, signed by the heads of state, China has provided the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) with financial assistance of 2 million yuan ($284,000) to help Azerbaijan strengthen its mine clearance capacity and restore liberated territories, as well as ensure the safety of local residents," she noted.