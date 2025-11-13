Estonia to open 5 new embassies in 2026

Estonia plans to open five new embassies next year in Europe, Africa and South America, Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna has announced, Report informs via ERR.

"Estonia's global reach must grow. 2026 will be a landmark year in the history of Estonian foreign policy - we will open five new embassies. This will enhance our visibility and influence in Latin America, Sub-Saharan Africa, and in key EU candidate and partner countries," Tsahkna said in a speech at the ministry's 107th anniversary ceremony.

According to information obtained by ERR, the new embassies will be opened in the capitals of Armenia (Yerevan), Moldova (Chișinău), Azerbaijan (Baku), Brazil (Brasília), and Kenya (Nairobi).

"A physical presence enables more effective engagement with governments, businesses, and civil society," Tsahkna said.