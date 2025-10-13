Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    Erdogan meets Macron, Starmer, and Sheikh Mansour in Egypt

    Other countries
    • 13 October, 2025
    • 18:09
    Erdogan meets Macron, Starmer, and Sheikh Mansour in Egypt

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with French President Emmanuel Macron during his visit to Egypt, Report informs via Anadolu Agency.

    The meeting was held behind closed doors to the media.

    President Erdogan also met with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

    He stated that Türkiye is making serious efforts to halt the attacks in Gaza and achieve a ceasefire. Erdogan emphasized that lasting peace is only possible through a two-state solution and highlighted the importance of international efforts in this direction.

    The Turkish leader also met Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, vice president and deputy prime minister of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, and Head of the Presidential Court.

    During the meeting, bilateral relations between Türkiye and the UAE, as well as regional and global issues, were discussed.

    President Erdogan is visiting Egypt to attend the Middle East Peace Summit.

    Ərdoğan Misirdə Emmanuel Makron, Kir Starmer və Şeyx Mansurla görüşüb
    Эрдоган встретился с Макроном в Египте

