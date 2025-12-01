Emmanuel Macron to visit China
Other countries
- 01 December, 2025
- 11:36
At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, French President Emmanuel Macron will pay a state visit to China from Dec. 3 to 5, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Monday, Report informs via Xinhua.
