    Emmanuel Macron to visit China

    • 01 December, 2025
    • 01 December, 2025
    • 11:36
    Emmanuel Macron to visit China

    At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, French President Emmanuel Macron will pay a state visit to China from Dec. 3 to 5, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Monday, Report informs via Xinhua.

    Makron bu həftə Çinə səfər edəcək
    Макрон на этой неделе совершит визит в Китай

