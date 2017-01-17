Eight people shot during celebrations in US

Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/ Eight people have been shot during Martin Luther King Day celebrations in the US state of Florida, Report informs citing the ABC News.

Police said, shots were fired as crowds gathered at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Northwest Miami-Dade County to pay their respects to the assassinated civil rights leader.

Miami-Dade Police said two girls, one 13 and the other 11, were grazed by bullets and were treated on the scene.

A 20-year-old man is reported to be a critical condition, while at least four others were also recovering. Their condition is listed as stable.

Half an hour after the incident, police reported the arrest of two suspects. Two pistols found at the scene.