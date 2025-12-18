Duke of Marlborough charged with intentional strangulation offences

The Duke of Marlborough has been charged with intentional strangulation. Charles James Spencer-Churchill, formerly known as Jamie Blandford, is a relative of Sir Winston Churchill and Diana, Princess of Wales, Report informs referring to UK media.

He is accused of three offences between November 2022 and May 2024, Thames Valley Police said.

The 70-year-old has been summoned to appear at Oxford Magistrates' Court on Thursday following his arrest on May 13 last year.

The three charges of non-fatal intentional strangulation are alleged to have taken place in Woodstock, Oxfordshire, against the same person.

Spencer-Churchill, known to his family as Jamie, is the 12th Duke of Marlborough and a member of one of Britain's most aristocratic families.

He is well known to have had a long battle with drug addiction in the past.

Related to wartime prime minister Sir Winston – a first cousin, three times removed – and also distantly to Diana through the Spencer line, Spencer-Churchill inherited his dukedom in 2014, following the death of his father, the 11th Duke of Marlborough.

Prior to this, the twice-married Spencer-Churchill was the Marquess of Blandford, and also known as Jamie Blandford.

His ancestral family home is the 300-year-old Blenheim Palace – Sir Winston's birthplace – in Woodstock.