The representatives of the government of ​the Democratic Republic of ‌Congo and the rebel coalition Alliance Fleuve Congo ​made progress on ​a protocol on humanitarian ⁠access and judicial protection, ​ceasefire oversight, and ​the release of prisoners, the US State Department said, Report informs via Reuters.

During a meeting ​in Switzerland this week, the ‌parties ⁠agreed to refrain from attacking civilians and to facilitate the passage ​of ​humanitarian ⁠personnel and humanitarian convoys, the State ​Department said in ​a ⁠joint statement with the DRC government and ⁠the ​rebel coalition.