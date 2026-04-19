DRC government, rebels agree to ease travel for aid convoys, refrain from civilian attacks, US says
Other countries
- 19 April, 2026
- 13:18
The representatives of the government of the Democratic Republic of Congo and the rebel coalition Alliance Fleuve Congo made progress on a protocol on humanitarian access and judicial protection, ceasefire oversight, and the release of prisoners, the US State Department said, Report informs via Reuters.
During a meeting in Switzerland this week, the parties agreed to refrain from attacking civilians and to facilitate the passage of humanitarian personnel and humanitarian convoys, the State Department said in a joint statement with the DRC government and the rebel coalition.
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