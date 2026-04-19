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    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    DRC government, rebels agree to ease travel for aid convoys, refrain from civilian attacks, US says

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    • 19 April, 2026
    • 13:18
    DRC government, rebels agree to ease travel for aid convoys, refrain from civilian attacks, US says

    The representatives of the government of ​the Democratic Republic of ‌Congo and the rebel coalition Alliance Fleuve Congo ​made progress on ​a protocol on humanitarian ⁠access and judicial protection, ​ceasefire oversight, and ​the release of prisoners, the US State Department said, Report informs via Reuters.

    During a meeting ​in Switzerland this week, the ‌parties ⁠agreed to refrain from attacking civilians and to facilitate the passage ​of ​humanitarian ⁠personnel and humanitarian convoys, the State ​Department said in ​a ⁠joint statement with the DRC government and ⁠the ​rebel coalition.

    Democratic Republic of the Congo Africa
    Konqo hakimiyyəti və üsyançılar humanitar karvanlarla bağlı razılığa gəliblər
    Власти ДР Конго и повстанцы договорились облегчить доступ гуманитарных конвоев

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