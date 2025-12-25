Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary
    DPRK conducts test-fire of new-type anti-air missiles

    • 25 December, 2025
    • 13:38
    The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on Wednesday conducted a test-fire of new-type high-altitude long-range anti-air missiles under development in the East Sea of Korea, the official Korean Central News Agency said Thursday, Report informs via Xinhua.

    Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, observed the test-fire, said the report.

    This is the first test-fire for estimating the tactical and technical features of the anti-air missile system in development, it said, adding that the launched missiles "accurately hit the mock targets."

    The test-fire is part of the routine activities of the DPRK missile administration and its affiliated anti-air weapon system research institutes for the technical optimization of the national anti-air defense means, said the report.

    Pxenyan ən yeni zenit raketlərini sınaqdan keçirib
    Пхеньян испытал новейшие зенитные ракеты

