Donald Trump postpones his visit to United Kingdom

Baku. 12 January. REPORT.AZ/ US president Donald Trump postponed his first visit to United Kingdom that was planned in February.

Report” informs referring to the Daily Mail.

The newspaper writes that US leader may cancel his visit because he was unhappy about the arrangements and scale of the visit planned on occasion of opening the new US Embassy in London.

Nevertheless, the publication did not mention the date of his new visit.

Earlier, Trump’s was expected to visit UK on February 26-27.