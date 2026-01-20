Dombrovskis: EU plans to allocate €100B in support for Ukraine from 2028
- 20 January, 2026
- 17:54
The European Union plans to allocate €100 billion in support for Ukraine after 2027 for the period up to 2034, but this program will be situation-dependent, European Commissioner for the Economy Valdis Dombrovskis said at a press conference in Brussels following the EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council, Report informs.
"After 2027, our proposal in the next multiannual financial framework is €100 billion for the support program for Ukraine. At this stage, this is still just a proposal... because we don't know how the situation will develop on the ground or what the specific needs will be," he noted.
