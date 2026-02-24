Denmark to allocate $30M in additional humanitarian aid to Ukraine
Other countries
- 24 February, 2026
- 13:27
The Danish government has approved the allocation of 190 million kroner ($30 million) in additional humanitarian aid to Ukraine, according to the Foreign Ministry of Denmark, Report informs.
Denmark's Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen stated that the funds will help address the acute humanitarian situation and ensure long‑term support.
The aid will be directed through Danish civil society organizations, the UN's Humanitarian Fund in Ukraine, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), UNICEF, and the International Committee of the Red Cross.
Since February 2022, Denmark has provided $205 million in humanitarian aid and $11.19 billion in military assistance to Ukraine.
