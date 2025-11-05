Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package

    Democrat Zohran Mamdani wins New York mayoral race

    Other countries
    • 05 November, 2025
    • 08:27
    Democrat Zohran Mamdani wins New York mayoral race

    Zohran Mamdani, 34, has won the New York City mayoral election and will become the first Muslim mayor of the biggest city in the US, Report informs via BBC.

    The self-described democratic socialist was relatively unknown just months ago, and surged to victory with promises to tax millionaires to pay for expanded social programmes.

    The 34-year-old will be the city's youngest mayor in more than 100 years and the first Muslim and South Asian person to hold the position.

    Zohran Mamdani United States winner
    "CBS News": Demokrat Mamdani Nyu-York meri seçkilərində qalib gəlib - YENİLƏNİB
    CBS: Демократ Мамдани победил на выборах мэра Нью-Йорка - ОБНОВЛЕНО

    Latest News

    09:49

    Voter turnout highest in half century in New York's parliamentary elections

    Other countries
    09:41

    UEFA Champions League: Qarabag to face Chelsea tonight

    Football
    09:34

    Global oil prices fall amid API data

    Energy
    09:28

    China confirms suspension of 24% tariff on US goods, retains 10% levy

    Other countries
    09:26

    At least 10 killed in Bosnia nursing home fire

    Other countries
    09:22

    Death toll in Typhoon Kalmaegi climbs to 66 in Philippines

    Other countries
    09:18

    CBA currency exchange rates (05.11.2025)

    Finance
    09:15

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (05.11.2025)

    Finance
    09:08
    Photo

    Participants of UN World Summit in Doha invited to WUF13 forum in Baku

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed