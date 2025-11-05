Democrat Zohran Mamdani wins New York mayoral race

Zohran Mamdani, 34, has won the New York City mayoral election and will become the first Muslim mayor of the biggest city in the US, Report informs via BBC.

The self-described democratic socialist was relatively unknown just months ago, and surged to victory with promises to tax millionaires to pay for expanded social programmes.

The 34-year-old will be the city's youngest mayor in more than 100 years and the first Muslim and South Asian person to hold the position.