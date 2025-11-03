Defense chiefs of South Korea, US set to discuss alliance issues

The defense chiefs of South Korea and the United States are set to hold their annual security talks in Seoul this week to discuss a range of security issues, at a time when Seoul and Washington seek to "modernize" their decades-old alliance amid a changing security landscape, Report informs via Yonhap.

Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back and US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will hold the 57th Security Consultative Meeting (SCM) at the defense ministry in Seoul on Tuesday, in what would mark their first co-chairing of the event since they both took office earlier this year.

This year's meeting may include discussions on key alliance and security issues, including the "strategic flexibility" of US forces stationed in South Korea as well as Seoul's push to retake wartime operational control (OPCON) from Washington.

Both sides are also widely expected to consult on Seoul's push to acquire a nuclear-powered submarine following relevant discussions between President Lee Jae Myung and US President Donald Trump in their summit talks last week.