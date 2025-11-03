Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package

    Defense chiefs of South Korea, US set to discuss alliance issues

    Other countries
    • 03 November, 2025
    • 12:23
    Defense chiefs of South Korea, US set to discuss alliance issues

    The defense chiefs of South Korea and the United States are set to hold their annual security talks in Seoul this week to discuss a range of security issues, at a time when Seoul and Washington seek to "modernize" their decades-old alliance amid a changing security landscape, Report informs via Yonhap.

    Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back and US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will hold the 57th Security Consultative Meeting (SCM) at the defense ministry in Seoul on Tuesday, in what would mark their first co-chairing of the event since they both took office earlier this year.

    This year's meeting may include discussions on key alliance and security issues, including the "strategic flexibility" of US forces stationed in South Korea as well as Seoul's push to retake wartime operational control (OPCON) from Washington.

    Both sides are also widely expected to consult on Seoul's push to acquire a nuclear-powered submarine following relevant discussions between President Lee Jae Myung and US President Donald Trump in their summit talks last week.

    South Korea United States Ahn Gyu-back Pete Hegseth
    ABŞ və Cənubi Koreya müdafiə nazirlərinin görüşü keçiriləcək
    Министры обороны Южной Кореи и США завтра проведут консультивную встречу

    Latest News

    13:25

    China confirms first visit by Spanish monarch in 18 years

    Other countries
    13:22

    Erdogan calls for increased support for TRNC by Muslim countries

    Region
    13:14

    Pakistani and Turkish foreign ministers to meet in Istanbul

    World
    13:03

    Anglo Asian Mining Plc signs contract to sell copper concentrate from its Karabakh mine

    Industry
    12:52

    Armenia signed arms supply contracts with France worth €274.5M in 2023–2024

    Region
    12:37

    Xiaomi's share in Azerbaijan's mobile market keeps declining

    ICT
    12:23

    Defense chiefs of South Korea, US set to discuss alliance issues

    Other countries
    12:22
    Photo

    Project of Jabrayil Mosque presented in Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    12:09

    Azerbaijan's order volumes for gas supplies to Europe via TAP revealed

    Energy
    All News Feed