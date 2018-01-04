Defence ministry: Two Russian servicemen killed in shelling of Hmeymim base

Baku. 4 January. REPORT.AZ/ Two Russian servicemen were killed in shelling of Hmeymim base in Syria.

Report informs referring to the Russian Defence Ministry.

"On December 31, 2017, after dark, the Hmeimim airfield suddenly came under mortar shelling from a mobile subversive group of militants", statement says.

"Syrian security forces are carrying out measures to find and eliminate the militants involved in the attack as well as to enhance safety at the nearby territory", ministry added.

Also, the Russian Defence Ministry has refuted media reports about the alleged destruction of seven Russian military aircraft by militants.