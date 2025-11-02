Death toll rises to 35 in central Vietnam floods

The death toll from heavy rains and flooding in Vietnam's central region has risen to 35, with 5 people missing and 60 others injured, the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority said on Sunday, Report informs via Xinhua.

More than 16,500 houses remain inundated, while 361 others were damaged.

The floods also submerged over 5,300 hectares of rice and other crops, damaged nearly 800 hectares of fruit trees, and killed or swept away more than 42,000 livestock and poultry, according to the update.

Power has been restored for most affected areas, with around 75,000 households still without electricity.

Vietnam's government has approved an emergency relief fund of 450 billion Vietnamese dong (about $17.93 million) to support four cities and provinces in central Vietnam in their recovery efforts, including Hue, Da Nang, Quang Tri, and Quang Ngai.