Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package

    Death toll rises to 35 in central Vietnam floods

    Other countries
    • 02 November, 2025
    • 13:55
    Death toll rises to 35 in central Vietnam floods

    The death toll from heavy rains and flooding in Vietnam's central region has risen to 35, with 5 people missing and 60 others injured, the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority said on Sunday, Report informs via Xinhua.

    More than 16,500 houses remain inundated, while 361 others were damaged.

    The floods also submerged over 5,300 hectares of rice and other crops, damaged nearly 800 hectares of fruit trees, and killed or swept away more than 42,000 livestock and poultry, according to the update.

    Power has been restored for most affected areas, with around 75,000 households still without electricity.

    Vietnam's government has approved an emergency relief fund of 450 billion Vietnamese dong (about $17.93 million) to support four cities and provinces in central Vietnam in their recovery efforts, including Hue, Da Nang, Quang Tri, and Quang Ngai.

    Vietnam flooding injured
    Vyetnamda daşqınlar səbəbindən ölənlərin sayı 35-ə çatıb
    Число погибших из-за наводнений во Вьетнаме возросло до 35

    Latest News

    14:35

    Telegraph: Trump intends to shift cost of supporting Kyiv to Europe

    Other countries
    14:16

    Takaichi hopes for deepening co-op with Taiwan - Kyodo

    Other
    13:55

    Death toll rises to 35 in central Vietnam floods

    Other countries
    13:41

    Trump says his meeting with Xi Jinping to ensure eternal peace

    Other countries
    13:21

    Several people injured in knife attack on train in England

    Other countries
    13:05

    Trump orders servicemen to prepare potential measures against radicals in Nigeria

    Other countries
    12:53

    Shutdown threatens modernization of US nuclear arsenal — Energy Secretary

    Other countries
    12:35

    US announces destruction of boat used for drug trafficking in international waters

    Other
    12:15

    Russia imposes sanctions against new Ukrainian PM, several ministers

    Region
    All News Feed