Death toll in Thailand floods rises to 162, government says
Other countries
- 29 November, 2025
- 12:55
The death toll from floods in southern Thailand has risen to 162, government spokesperson Siripong Angkasakulkiat said on Saturday, up from the previous toll of 145, Report informs via Reuters.
Latest News
13:38
Albanese becomes first Australian prime minister to marry while in officeOther countries
13:36
Tanker VİRAT targeted by drone attack in Black SeaRegion
13:32
Ukraine's Energy Ministry: Russian attack leaves over 600,000 without powerOther countries
13:20
Ambassador: Number of Azerbaijani students in Malaysia may doubleEducation and science
13:03
CPC terminal infrastructure damaged in unmanned boat attackOther countries
12:55
Death toll in Thailand floods rises to 162, government saysOther countries
12:46
Zelenskyy: Russia fired around 36 missiles and 600 drones at Kyiv and regionOther countries
12:18
Number of ICT employment contracts in Azerbaijan reaches 34,000ICT
12:09