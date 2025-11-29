Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Death toll in Thailand floods rises to 162, government says

    Other countries
    • 29 November, 2025
    • 12:55
    Death toll in Thailand floods rises to 162, government says

    The death toll from floods in southern Thailand has risen to 162, government spokesperson Siripong Angkasakulkiat said on Saturday, up from the previous toll of 145, Report informs via Reuters.

    Thailand floods death toll
    Tailandda daşqın qurbanlarının sayı 162 nəfərə çatıb
    В Таиланде число жертв наводнений возросло до 162 человек

