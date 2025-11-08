Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package

    Death toll from US Kentucky cargo plane crash rises to 14

    Other countries
    • 08 November, 2025
    • 09:25
    Death toll from US Kentucky cargo plane crash rises to 14

    The death toll from the cargo plane crash that occurred near Louisville International Airport in Kentucky on Tuesday has risen to 14, local media quoted official sources on Friday, Report informs.

    The UPS cargo plane was taking off when the plane's left engine detached after a "large plume of fire" erupted from the left wing, according to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), citing airport surveillance footage.

    A child was among the victims. As of Thursday, the nine missing are believed to be near the crash site.

    The NTSB investigation team has recovered the aircraft's "black boxes," namely the cockpit voice recorder and the flight data recorder, at the crash site on Wednesday and located the "main component of the engine" on Thursday.

    The plane did not require any maintenance on the day of the crash, but it had been in San Antonio for six weeks prior. NTSB said it will "look at every piece of maintenance that was done" during that time.

    It is unclear when NTSB will reveal a preliminary report on the crash.

    The cargo plane bound for Honolulu crashed near Louisville International Airport, the worldwide air hub for UPS, around 5:15 p.m. local time (2215 GMT) on Tuesday.

    plane crash Kentucky
    ABŞ-də təyyarənin qəzaya uğraması nəticəsində ölənlərin sayı 14-ə çatıb
    Число жертв крушения самолета UPS в США достигло 14

    Latest News

    09:50

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (08.11.2025)

    Finance
    09:46

    Azerbaijani Economy Minister shares post on Victory Day

    Business
    09:40

    Azerbaijan's Embassy in Italy suspends consular services for four days

    Foreign policy
    09:38

    FM: Ilham Aliyev insisted on including three key provisions in trilateral statement

    Foreign policy
    09:36

    C5+1 countries agree to strengthen connectivity through TITR and TRIPP

    Infrastructure
    09:33
    Photo

    Speaker of Azerbaijan"s Milli Majlis addresses COP30 thematic session on Energy Transition

    Foreign policy
    09:31
    Photo

    Shehbaz Sharif: Had the pleasure and honour to meet my dear brother President Ilham Aliyev

    Foreign policy
    09:25

    Death toll from US Kentucky cargo plane crash rises to 14

    Other countries
    09:23
    Photo

    Event dedicated to Azerbaijan's Victory Day held in Washington

    Other countries
    All News Feed