    Death toll from shopping mall fire in southern Pakistan rises to 14

    Other countries
    19 January, 2026
    10:50
    Death toll from shopping mall fire in southern Pakistan rises to 14

    The death toll from a fire that broke out at a shopping mall in Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi late Saturday night rose to 14, the police said on Monday, Report informs via Xinhua.

    About 60 people are still missing, and search and rescue work is underway, according to local authorities.

    The blaze erupted at Gul Plaza, a multi-storey shopping mall located on the MA Jinnah Road, which houses over 1,200 shops.

    Officials said the cause of the fire has yet to be confirmed. Initial assessments suggested it may have been triggered by an electrical short circuit, but investigations are continuing.

    death toll shopping mall fire Karachi Gul Plaza
    Pakistanda ticarət mərkəzində baş verən yanğın nəticəsində ölənlərin sayı 14-ə çatıb
    Число погибших в результате пожара в ТЦ в Карачи возросло до 14

