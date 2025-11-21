Death toll from Russian strike on Ukraine's Ternopil rises to 31
Other countries
- 21 November, 2025
- 14:41
The number of people killed in the Russian strike on Ternopil in western Ukraine has risen to 31, the National Police of Ukraine said on its Telegram channel.
According to Report, as of 12:00 on November 21, rescuers recovered the bodies of three more people-a woman and two children-from under the rubble of the destroyed building.
"The number of dead is 31 people, including six children. The number of injured is 94, including 18 children," the agency reported.
The identification of the victims and the search for people still considered missing are ongoing.
All emergency services continue to work at the site around the clock.
Latest News
16:16
Georgia's car exports to Azerbaijan decline sharplyBusiness
16:03
Russia expresses regret over damage to Azerbaijani embassy in Kyiv missile strikeForeign policy
15:56
Azerbaijan increases crude oil exports to NetherlandsEnergy
15:47
Photo
ITU Regional Acceleration Centre Launches Operations in AzerbaijanICT
15:46
Photo
Another 25 families relocated to Khojaly city receive house keysDomestic policy
15:37
Kazakhstan welcomes Armenia–Azerbaijan efforts toward a peace agreementForeign policy
15:22
Azerbaijan to invest over AZN 1B in industrial zone projects in its districtsBusiness
15:15
6th Islamic Solidarity Games: Azerbaijan's flag bearers for closing ceremony revealedIndividual sports
15:06