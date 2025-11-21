Death toll from Russian strike on Ukraine's Ternopil rises to 31

The number of people killed in the Russian strike on Ternopil in western Ukraine has risen to 31, the National Police of Ukraine said on its Telegram channel.

According to Report, as of 12:00 on November 21, rescuers recovered the bodies of three more people-a woman and two children-from under the rubble of the destroyed building.

"The number of dead is 31 people, including six children. The number of injured is 94, including 18 children," the agency reported.

The identification of the victims and the search for people still considered missing are ongoing.

All emergency services continue to work at the site around the clock.