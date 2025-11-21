Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30 D-8 Media Forum
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30 D-8 Media Forum

    Death toll from Russian strike on Ukraine's Ternopil rises to 31

    Other countries
    • 21 November, 2025
    • 14:41
    Death toll from Russian strike on Ukraine's Ternopil rises to 31

    The number of people killed in the Russian strike on Ternopil in western Ukraine has risen to 31, the National Police of Ukraine said on its Telegram channel.

    According to Report, as of 12:00 on November 21, rescuers recovered the bodies of three more people-a woman and two children-from under the rubble of the destroyed building.

    "The number of dead is 31 people, including six children. The number of injured is 94, including 18 children," the agency reported.

    The identification of the victims and the search for people still considered missing are ongoing.

    All emergency services continue to work at the site around the clock.

    Ternopil Ukraine missile strike Russian-Ukraine war
    Rusiyanın Ternopol şəhərinə endirdiyi zərbə nəticəsində ölənlərin sayı 31-ə çatıb
    Число погибших при ударе РФ по украинскому Тернополю возросло до 31

    Latest News

    16:16

    Georgia's car exports to Azerbaijan decline sharply

    Business
    16:03

    Russia expresses regret over damage to Azerbaijani embassy in Kyiv missile strike

    Foreign policy
    15:56

    Azerbaijan increases crude oil exports to Netherlands

    Energy
    15:47
    Photo

    ITU Regional Acceleration Centre Launches Operations in Azerbaijan

    ICT
    15:46
    Photo

    Another 25 families relocated to Khojaly city receive house keys

    Domestic policy
    15:37

    Kazakhstan welcomes Armenia–Azerbaijan efforts toward a peace agreement

    Foreign policy
    15:22

    Azerbaijan to invest over AZN 1B in industrial zone projects in its districts

    Business
    15:15

    6th Islamic Solidarity Games: Azerbaijan's flag bearers for closing ceremony revealed

    Individual sports
    15:06

    Tokayev thanks Ilham Aliyev for lifting transit restrictions on Armenia

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed