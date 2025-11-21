Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30 D-8 Media Forum
    Death toll from Russian strike on Ternopil rises to 28, including 3 children

    Other countries
    • 21 November, 2025
    • 10:03
    Death toll from Russian strike on Ternopil rises to 28, including 3 children

    The death toll from Russia's strike on the western Ukrainian city of Ternopil has risen to 28, Report informs, citing the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

    Rescuers recovered another body from the rubble of a multi-storey residential building, bringing the total number of fatalities to 28, including three children.

    According to the agency, 94 people were injured, while 16 remain missing.

    Ternopil Russian strike Ukraine
    Rusiyanın Ternopola endirdiyi zərbə nəticəsində ölənlərin sayı 28-ə çatıb
    Число погибших при ударе РФ по украинскому Тернополю возросло до 28

