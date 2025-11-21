Death toll from Russian strike on Ternopil rises to 28, including 3 children
- 21 November, 2025
- 10:03
The death toll from Russia's strike on the western Ukrainian city of Ternopil has risen to 28, Report informs, citing the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
Rescuers recovered another body from the rubble of a multi-storey residential building, bringing the total number of fatalities to 28, including three children.
According to the agency, 94 people were injured, while 16 remain missing.
