    Azerbaijan, Israel plan to double air traffic amid growing tourist flow

    03 February, 2026
    Despite regional conflicts disrupting flights to and from Israel, there was a 139% increase in the number of Israeli tourists visiting Azerbaijan last year compared to 2024, Florian Sengstschmid, CEO of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board and chief advisor of the Republic of Azerbaijan's State Tourism Agency, told The Jerusalem Post on Monday, Report informs.

    Israeli tourists spent NIS 184 million ($59 million) enjoying their travels in Azerbaijan in 2025, an increase of 81% from the year prior – the largest increase compared to tourists from other countries visiting the South Caucasus country. Israelis are also among the top 10 nationalities visiting Baku.

    Slowly, Israeli tourists have been attracted to the country's capital and largest city, which lies along the Caspian Sea, with travel picking up speed since Azerbaijan opened its first Tourism Board office outside the country in Tel Aviv in 2022.

    As the popularity of Baku is increasing, Sengstschmid told the Post that there were plans to double the number of weekly flights taking off from Ben-Gurion Airport from 14 to 28.

    Azərbaycan və İsrail turist axınının artması fonunda uçuşların sayını iki dəfə artırmaq istəyir
    Азербайджан и Израиль планируют удвоить авиасообщение на фоне роста турпотока

