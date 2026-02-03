Death toll rises to 5 in east China bridge collapse

The bodies of three missing people have been recovered following a bridge collapse in east China's Jiangsu Province, bringing the death toll to five, local authorities said on Tuesday, Report informs via Xinhua.

The accident occurred at 5:46 p.m. (GMT+8) on Monday, when a bridge under construction collapsed in the city of Yancheng.

Search and rescue work has mostly been concluded.

Earlier, the outlet reported that two people have been killed and three others remain missing after a bridge under construction collapsed on Monday afternoon in Yancheng City, east China's Jiangsu Province.