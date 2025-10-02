Danish PM: Europe should improve its defense capability by 2030

Europe is in a state of hybrid warfare and should rearm to counter these threats, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said ahead of the European Political Community (EPC) summit in Copenhagen, Report informs.

"We must focus on cyberattacks, the risks of sabotage, and develop ways to counter these threats," she said.

In this context, Frederiksen emphasized the importance of the agreements reached on the drone wall initiative.

The head of the Danish government also considers the amount of aid provided to Ukraine insufficient, while emphasizing the countries' significant efforts.

"I don't mean to say we're doing nothing; we're doing quite a lot. I hope everyone recognizes that Ukraine is now Europe's frontline defense. We're working hard, but we must hurry. So if we're talking about rearming Europe by 2035, that's too late. We need to be able to defend ourselves by 2030. We need to do everything possible to improve the region's defense capability even sooner," Frederiksen said.