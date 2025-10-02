Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    Danish PM: Europe should improve its defense capability by 2030

    Other countries
    • 02 October, 2025
    • 11:28
    Danish PM: Europe should improve its defense capability by 2030

    Europe is in a state of hybrid warfare and should rearm to counter these threats, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said ahead of the European Political Community (EPC) summit in Copenhagen, Report informs.

    "We must focus on cyberattacks, the risks of sabotage, and develop ways to counter these threats," she said.

    In this context, Frederiksen emphasized the importance of the agreements reached on the drone wall initiative.

    The head of the Danish government also considers the amount of aid provided to Ukraine insufficient, while emphasizing the countries' significant efforts.

    "I don't mean to say we're doing nothing; we're doing quite a lot. I hope everyone recognizes that Ukraine is now Europe's frontline defense. We're working hard, but we must hurry. So if we're talking about rearming Europe by 2035, that's too late. We need to be able to defend ourselves by 2030. We need to do everything possible to improve the region's defense capability even sooner," Frederiksen said.

    Mette Frederiksen Denmark EPC
    Baş nazir: Avropa hibrid müharibə vəziyyətindədir
    Премьер Дании: Европа должна повысить обороноспособсность уже к 2030 году

