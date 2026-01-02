Africa to become world leader in economic growth in 2026 — IMF

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    • 02 January, 2026
    • 10:50
    Most of the fastest-growing economies, with gross domestic product growth rates exceeding 6%, will be on the African continent in 2026, according to Africanews, citing data from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Report informs.

    Growth rates in countries such as Rwanda, Uganda, and Ethiopia will exceed 7%, while South Sudan and Guinea will achieve double-digit GDP growth due to a boom in oil and mineral production.

    At the same time, according to IMF experts, Africa should pay attention to the impact of negative factors such as the effects of global warming, political instability, and high external debt. By 2026, countries on the continent will have to repay creditors nearly $95 billion.

    Countries like Kenya will be forced to dedicate up to 20% of their budgets to servicing external debt. Despite the influx of foreign investment, some countries, such as the Central African Republic, will remain among the least electrified on the planet.

    BVF: Afrika 2026-cı ildə iqtisadi artım tempinə görə dünya lideri olacaq
    МВФ: Африка в 2026 году станет мировым лидером по темпам экономического роста

