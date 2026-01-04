Tyson Fury announces boxing return a year after retirement

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    04 January, 2026
    Boxing heavyweight Tyson Fury has announced he will return to boxing in 2026 nearly a year after he announced his latest retirement from the ring, Report informs via The Guardian.

    After a second points loss to heavyweight rival Oleksandr Usyk for three of the four major world titles in December 2024, Fury confirmed the end of his professional career the following month.

    But Fury, who said he was bowing out of the sport after beating Dillian Whyte in April 2022 only to return later in the year, posted on Instagram on Sunday: "2026 is that year. Return of the mac.

    "Been away for a while but I'm back now, 37 years old and still punching. Nothing better to do than punch men in the face and get paid for it."

