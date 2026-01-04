Four killed, two injured in major traffic accident in Russia's Rostov region
Four people were killed and two others injured in a serious road accident in Russia's Rostov region, Report informs, citing local media.
According to the regional department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the crash occurred at the 1,042nd kilometer of the M-4 Don highway near the settlement of Krasny Kolos in the Aksay district, where five passenger cars collided with a truck.
Russia's state-owned company Avtodor said on its Telegram channel that traffic toward Krasnodar was restricted due to the accident.
The regional office of the Russian Interior Ministry reported that the head of the regional department, Alexander Rechitsky, went to the scene. The causes of the accident are being investigated.
