    Danish Foreign Minister invites online haters to meet in person

    Other countries
    • 14 November, 2025
    • 20:57
    Danish Foreign Minister invites online haters to meet in person

    Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen has invited his online critics to meet him in person.

    Report informs via DPA that about two weeks ago Rasmussen created a Facebook group for his online detractors called "All of Us Who Hate Lars Løkke."

    Following that, the politician invited all 440 members of the group to a personal meeting in central Copenhagen on Saturday evening.

    "I found a venue and set the table. This means you can come and tell me why you hate me. I promise to listen. Let"s see if our differences of opinion can turn into a dialogue," Rasmussen said.

    Глава МИД Дании предложил онлайн-хейтерам встретиться вживую

