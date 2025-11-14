Danish Foreign Minister invites online haters to meet in person
- 14 November, 2025
- 20:57
Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen has invited his online critics to meet him in person.
Report informs via DPA that about two weeks ago Rasmussen created a Facebook group for his online detractors called "All of Us Who Hate Lars Løkke."
Following that, the politician invited all 440 members of the group to a personal meeting in central Copenhagen on Saturday evening.
"I found a venue and set the table. This means you can come and tell me why you hate me. I promise to listen. Let"s see if our differences of opinion can turn into a dialogue," Rasmussen said.
