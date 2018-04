Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ Daesh captured strategic Qandala port town in Somalia.

Report informs citing the foreign media, Qandala locates in Puntland state of the country.

According to information, 20% of the world's commercial products are transported through this port. The population of the town is 20 000.

The report says it's for the first time that Daesh captures a town in Somalia.