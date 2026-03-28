Trump says Cuba to be next US target
Other countries
- 28 March, 2026
- 09:03
Cuba will be Washington"s next target, US President Donald Trump said, Report informs.
"I built this great military. I said, ‘You'll never have to use it." But sometimes you have to use it. And Cuba is next, by the way," Trump stated at an investment forum in Miami. "Pretend I didn't say that," he added.
Trump did not go into details about Washington's plans regarding Cuba.
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