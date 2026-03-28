Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Trump says Cuba to be next US target

    Other countries
    • 28 March, 2026
    • 09:03
    Trump says Cuba to be next US target

    Cuba will be Washington"s next target, US President Donald Trump said, Report informs.

    "I built this great military. I said, ‘You'll never have to use it." But sometimes you have to use it. And Cuba is next, by the way," Trump stated at an investment forum in Miami. "Pretend I didn't say that," he added.

    Trump did not go into details about Washington's plans regarding Cuba.

    Donald Trump Cuba protests United States
    Tramp: ABŞ-nin növbəti hədəfi Kuba olacaq
    Трамп: Куба станет следующей целью США

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