Czech Prime Minister urged to seek alternative markets due to sanctions against Russia

Baku. 1 October. REPORT.AZ/ Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka is considering ways to increase exports of Czech goods to countries not involved in the "trade war" with Russia on the background of sanctions against the country.

Report informs referring to the Prague Post, B.Sobotka urged EU countries to remove some sanctions against the Russian Federation in connection with the truce on the Eastern Ukraine.

He stated the need for strengthening diplomatic and economic efforts to increase exports of Czech products in the countries which are not involved in a trade war with Russia, namely, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, China, Latin and Central America.

On the background of the USA and EU sanctions against Russian Federation, many Eastern European countries that have close economic and trade relations with Russia, including the Czech Republic, said that sanctions are also affected their economy.