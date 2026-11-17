Stay up to date with the top news!

The crew of a tanker that came under a second attack in the Strait of Hormuz has gone missing, according to the updated notice issued by the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), cited by Report.

In line with the information received by the agency from a maritime security firm, the second strike sparked a fire on board. The whereabouts of the crew members and the extent of the vessel's damage remain unknown.

UKMTO earlier reported that the tanker had lost propulsion following the initial attack and that a fire had broken out in the engine room. At that time, the crew were reported to be safe.

The incident occurred seven nautical miles (about 13 km) north of Khasab, Oman. An investigation into the attack is underway.

13:59

A tanker transiting the Strait of Hormuz was attacked twice seven nautical miles north of Khasab, Oman, according to a notice issued by the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), cited by Report.

"An incident has been reported involving an attack on a tanker transiting the Strait of Hormuz, resulting in the vessel being disabled and a fire breaking out in the engine room. The crew are safe. The extent of the damage and the environmental impact are unknown at the time of this report," the notice said.

It noted that the fire on board broke out following the second strike.

Vessels have been advised to exercise caution when transiting the strait and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO.

An investigation into the incident is underway.