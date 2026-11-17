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Germany and Norway will finance a new $300 million package of US weapons for Ukraine under the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative, which provides for the procurement of US weapons for Kyiv, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said ahead of a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in its defense configuration in Brussels.

According to Report's European bureau, he said the new package would focus primarily on strengthening Ukraine's air defenses, particularly through the delivery of guided missiles for Patriot PAC-2 and PAC-3 air defense systems.

Pistorius said this is the fifth PURL package to which Germany is contributing.

In addition, Germany will provide further radar systems to improve airspace surveillance, as well as ammunition for F-16 fighter jets and drones. Berlin is also continuing preparations to integrate IRIS-T missiles into Norway's NASAMS air defense systems.

Pistorius noted that Russia was intensifying its air strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure because it was failing to make progress on the battlefield. He said Russian attacks were primarily targeting water supply, electricity supply and energy infrastructure, particularly in major cities.

The minister stressed that Ukraine urgently needed stronger air defenses ahead of winter.

"Supporting Ukraine is not an act of charity. It is about Europe's security and stopping Vladimir Putin," he said.

According to Pistorius, Germany has already provided Ukraine with more than 55 billion euros in military assistance and intends to continue its support.