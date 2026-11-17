Turkish Embassy congratulates Azerbaijan on National Revival Day
Foreign policy
- 17 November, 2026
- 13:52
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The Turkish Embassy in Baku has congratulated Azerbaijan on National Revival Day, Report informs.
"We congratulate fraternal Azerbaijan on National Revival Day - November 17," the embassy wrote on X.
Kardeş Azerbaycan’ın 17 Kasım Milli Diriliş Günü’nü kutluyoruz. https://t.co/3bpCpZXxPT— Türkiye in Azerbaijan (@TC_BakuBE) November 17, 2026
Türkiyə səfirliyi Azərbaycanı Milli Dirçəliş Günü münasibətilə təbrik edib
Посольство Турции поздравило Азербайджан с Днем национального возрождения
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