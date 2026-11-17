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Two Azerbaijani players will represent the country at the U-20 World Chess Championship, which will be held in Caracas, Venezuela, from November 18 to 27, the Azerbaijan Chess Federation told Report.

According to the federation, Khagan Ahmad, winner of the European U-14 Championship and the World U-16 Championship, and Lala Huseynova will compete in the tournament.