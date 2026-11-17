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Under the current circumstances, Ukraine's main expectation is the return of prisoners from Russia, Oleksandr Merezhko, Chairman of the Ukrainian Parliament's Committee on Foreign Policy and Interparliamentary Cooperation told Report's Eastern Europe bureau.

At the same time, Merezhko said he does not believe a ceasefire between the two countries is likely.

He also expressed skepticism about reports suggesting that Ukraine could make concessions on territorial issues.

"Ukraine will never make any territorial concessions. This is contrary to both the Constitution and international law. The Ukrainian people, the president, and parliament will never agree to it," the chairman said.

Merezhko stressed that negotiations with Russia remain effectively deadlocked.

"Unfortunately, it is unlikely that a ceasefire can be expected, especially during the winter or before winter," he added.