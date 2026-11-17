Stay up to date with the top news!

Tajikistan and Azerbaijan intend to expand cooperation in environmental protection, including the development of a joint program for 2027–2028.

According to Report, citing Tajikistan's Committee for Environmental Protection under the Government, the issue was discussed at a meeting between Committee Chairman Bahodur Sheralizoda and Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology Rashad Ismayilov on the sidelines of COP31 in Antalya.

During the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for cooperation in addressing climate change, preserving biodiversity and protecting natural ecosystems. Particular attention was paid to developing a joint environmental cooperation programme for 2027–2028, which will provide for expert exchanges, joint events and the implementation of environmental initiatives.

The Tajik side presented its initiative to plant two billion trees under the country's state greening program through 2040 and proposed that Azerbaijan exchange experience in reforestation, seedling cultivation and green space management.

The sides also explored opportunities for cooperation in digital environmental monitoring, glacier preservation, mountain ecosystem protection and attracting international funding for joint projects.

Following the meeting, the sides reaffirmed their interest in agreeing on a practical cooperation plan for 2027–2028, which will include expert exchanges and the development of a concept for a joint project on biodiversity conservation or climate change adaptation.