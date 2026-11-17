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A military aircraft has crashed in Serbia, sparking a fire.

According to Serbian media, cited by Report, the pilot was killed in the incident.

Unofficial reports suggest that the aircraft may have been a MiG-29 fighter jet.

The crash occurred between the towns of Nova Pazova and Stara Pazova.

Firefighters, rescue teams, police officers and military police are at the scene. An operation is underway to deal with the aftermath of the crash and determine its cause.