CPC terminal infrastructure damaged in unmanned boat attack

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) marine terminal sustained damage following an unmanned boat attack on the morning of November 29, according to Report.

"Today at 04:06 Moscow time (05:06 Baku time), the second offloading berth (OPU-2) at the CPC marine terminal suffered significant damage as a result of a targeted unmanned boat attack. Loading and other operations were suspended, and tankers were moved out of the CPC waters," the CPC press service said.

No personnel or contractor injuries were reported.

"The emergency protection systems of the offloading berth successfully shut off the relevant pipelines at the time of the explosion. Preliminary assessments indicate no oil was released into the Black Sea," the statement added.

Water samples are being collected, and environmental monitoring is underway.

"Further operation of OPU-2 is not feasible. Terminal shipments will resume in accordance with established protocols once the threats from unmanned boats and drones are neutralized," the statement concluded.